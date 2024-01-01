Menu
Check out this certified 2020 Toyota Corolla SEUpgrade, Manual, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!. Its Manual transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Corolla comes equipped with these options: Wireless Charging, USB Port, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, and Forward Collision Alert.

2020 Toyota Corolla

68,600 KM

$23,588

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade, Manual, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, New Tires & New Brakes!

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade, Manual, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, New Tires & New Brakes!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBEXLP004402

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,600 KM

Check out this certified 2020 Toyota Corolla SEUpgrade, Manual, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!. Its Manual transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Corolla comes equipped with these options: Wireless Charging, USB Port, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, and Forward Collision Alert. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
New Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Forward collision alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
5 Passenger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
New Tires
18" Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Powertrain

6-Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Touch Screen
USB port
Aux. Audio Input
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Apple Car Play

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-836-2900

$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2020 Toyota Corolla