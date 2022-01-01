$27,488 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8093992

8093992 Stock #: XL3089617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward collision alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.