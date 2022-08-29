2020 Toyota Highlander

$58,998 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9111097

9111097 Stock #: LS505420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features AWD LEATHER Blind Spot Monitor STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Apple Car Play Radar Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.