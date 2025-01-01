Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this certified 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, and AWD. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!500+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you dont buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2021-2026 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

2020 Toyota RAV4

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels and More !

Watch This Vehicle
13070581

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 13070581
  2. 13070581
  3. 13070581
  4. 13070581
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV1LW124615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, and AWD. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!500+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2021-2026 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 | Heated Seats + Steering | Remote Start | CarPlay | Reverse Cam | Lane Keep & More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 | Heated Seats + Steering | Remote Start | CarPlay | Reverse Cam | Lane Keep & More! 45,000 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Soul EX | Heated Wheel + Seats | BSM | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2023 Kia Soul EX | Heated Wheel + Seats | BSM | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels and More ! 39,700 KM $24,450 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester Touring AWD | Moonroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats & Steering | Apple CarPlay | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2021 Subaru Forester Touring AWD | Moonroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats & Steering | Apple CarPlay | and More ! 83,000 KM $27,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2020 Toyota RAV4