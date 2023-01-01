Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Toyota Tundra

150,229 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10684476
  2. 10684476
  3. 10684476
  4. 10684476
  5. 10684476
  6. 10684476
  7. 10684476
  8. 10684476
  9. 10684476
  10. 10684476
  11. 10684476
  12. 10684476
  13. 10684476
  14. 10684476
  15. 10684476
  16. 10684476
  17. 10684476
  18. 10684476
  19. 10684476
  20. 10684476
  21. 10684476
  22. 10684476
  23. 10684476
  24. 10684476
  25. 10684476
  26. 10684476
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,229KM
Used
VIN 5TFDY5F15LX925277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford F-150 RAPTOR for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Ford F-150 RAPTOR 131,552 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Titan SL for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Nissan Titan SL 88,340 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN 112,300 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tundra