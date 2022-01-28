Menu
2020 Volkswagen Golf

22,000 KM

Details Description

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2020 Volkswagen Golf

2020 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

2020 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8177368
  • Stock #: LM012359

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Auto, Automatic, 2.0 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

