2020 Volkswagen Jetta

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 5 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10187019

10187019 Stock #: 051323

051323 VIN: 3VW6T7BU1LM051323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,550 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.