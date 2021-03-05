Menu
2020 Volkswagen Passat

26,559 KM

Details Description Features

$23,525

+ tax & licensing
$23,525

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

2020 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller

$23,525

+ taxes & licensing

26,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 20-1054X

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20-1054X
  • Mileage 26,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Comfortline Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

