2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

46,000 KM

$34,788

+ tax & licensing
$34,788

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4Motion- Leather, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, & More!

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4Motion- Leather, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$34,788

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9037420
  Stock #: LM138255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Volkswagen Tiguan delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Leather, Air Conditioning. Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Push Button Start.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Volkswagen Tiguan!800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

