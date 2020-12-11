Menu
2021 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

0 KM

Details Description

$13,795

+ tax & licensing
Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Location

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6333908
  • Stock #: C5278
  • VIN: 2C9CYGAA9M3315278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # C5278
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Text or Call 519-400-6666 for quick response!

Canadian Built Trailers - Cargo Trailers

Custom build your trailer at Troys Toys today!

Visit our website www.troystoys.net for full inventory.

OVER 100 TRAILERS IN STOCK!!

*Prices do not include sales tax or registration*

 

This Model:

2021 CTC 7x16 V Nose

(Size does not include the v-nose; size plus the v-nose)

HEIGHT: 8'

COLOUR: Black

FRAME: Aluminum

REAR DOOR: Barn Door

15 RADIAL TIRES ON: 15 Aluminum Wheels

AXLE(S) TYPE: Tandem, Straight

AXLE(S) CAPACITY: 5200lb/ea

HITCH: 2 5/16" Ball

JACK: 8,000 LB

OTHER OPTIONS: Bar Lock

 

Standard Options with all CTC Trailers:

Screwless exterior cladding (.30) with checker plate trim all around

Polished aluminum fenders

One piece aluminum roof

Angled diamond checker plate stone guard on v-nose

16 o/c square tubing frame (Roof, Walls & Floor)

Curb-side man-door

3/4 fir plywood floor

3/8 fir plywood on walls

Exterior L.E.D lighting

Side Vents

RV Latch

We want your trade-in!!

Always have used trailers coming in

For the full 2020 Canadian Trailer Company Lineup, please visit www.canadiantrailercompany.net

 

All trailers come with a 3-year manufacturers warranty. Some conditions apply. See store for details.

