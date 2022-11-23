Menu
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

56,000 KM

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

4WD Z71 Crew 4WD, Heated Steering + Seats, Wireless Charging Pad, CarPlay + Android & Much More!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

56,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 56,000 KM

*This Chevrolet Colorado Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Colorado boasts a 3.6L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Charging Pad, Reverse Camera, Heated Steering Wheel. Air Conditioning, 4WD, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Colorado come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
4WD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

