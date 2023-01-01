2021 Dodge Charger

$33,478 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10531227

10531227 Stock #: MH522656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel remote start Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features USB port STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.