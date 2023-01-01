2021 Ford Bronco Sport

$36,998 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9600967

9600967 Stock #: MRA30486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear cross traffic alert Forward collision alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel remote start Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels 18" Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features 4x4 ONE OWNER USB port Blind Spot Monitor STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX AUTO STOP/START

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.