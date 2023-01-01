Menu
2021 Ford F-150

44,419 KM

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

LARIAT CREW 5.0 V8, FX-4, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 20s, Running Boards, Camera & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

44,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10063374
  • Stock #: MFA35589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MFA35589
  • Mileage 44,419 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ford F-150 boasts a 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Running Boards, Reverse Camera, ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required , Navigation System, Leather, Lane Departure Warning, FX-4, Air Conditioning, 20" Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

LEATHER
20" Alloy Wheels
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

