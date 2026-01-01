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Come see this certified 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT Crew 4X4 | 360 Camera | Leather | B&O Sound | Cooled + Heated Seats | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2021 Ford F-150

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT Crew 4X4 | 360 Camera | Leather | B&O Sound | Cooled + Heated Seats | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14235476

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT Crew 4X4 | 360 Camera | Leather | B&O Sound | Cooled + Heated Seats | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14235476
  2. 14235476
  3. 14235476
  4. 14235476
Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EPXMFC74647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Interior Colour Black/Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT Crew 4X4 | 360 Camera | Leather | B&O Sound | Cooled + Heated Seats | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

4x4
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-2900

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$39,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2021 Ford F-150