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Come see this certified 2021 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4X4 | 3.5L EcoBoost | Power Bucket Seats | Trailer Brake Control | Tow Pkg | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: Tow Package, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, and 4X4. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2021 Ford F-150

60,199 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford F-150

XLT Crew 4X4 | 3.5L EcoBoost | Power Bucket Seats | Trailer Brake Control | Tow Pkg | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14483610

2021 Ford F-150

XLT Crew 4X4 | 3.5L EcoBoost | Power Bucket Seats | Trailer Brake Control | Tow Pkg | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14483610
  2. 14483610
  3. 14483610
  4. 14483610
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$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,199KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E83MFC82330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 60,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2021 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4X4 | 3.5L EcoBoost | Power Bucket Seats | Trailer Brake Control | Tow Pkg | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: Tow Package, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, and 4X4. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

4x4
Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4X4 | 3.5L EcoBoost | Power Bucket Seats | Trailer Brake Control | Tow Pkg | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4X4 | 3.5L EcoBoost | Power Bucket Seats | Trailer Brake Control | Tow Pkg | and More ! 60,199 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XL EcoBoost SuperCab | Trailer Tow PKG | 3.55 Rear Axle | and Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON
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Used 2019 Subaru Impreza Sport AWD | 5-Speed Manual | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Alloy Wheels | Cruise Control | for sale in Guelph, ON
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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-2900

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$39,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2021 Ford F-150