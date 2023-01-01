$174,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
SHELBY SUPERSNAKE 775HP/ Crew/ Like-New
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9922502
- VIN: 1FTFW1E59MKE60674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that delivers unmatched power, performance, and style? Look no further than the 2022 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake, now available at our dealership!
This stunning truck has been customized by Shelby American to deliver a staggering 775 horsepower, thanks to its 5.0L V8 engine with a Whipple supercharger. With that kind of power, the Shelby Super Snake can go from 0 to 60 in just 3.45 seconds!
But it's not just about speed and power. The Shelby Super Snake also features a sleek and aggressive design that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. From its unique grille and custom hood to its bold striping and distinctive badging, this truck is the ultimate expression of style and performance.
Inside, the Shelby Super Snake is just as impressive. It features a spacious and luxurious cabin with premium leather seating and all the latest tech features, including a high-end sound system and an advanced infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Don't miss your chance to experience the power and luxury of the 2022 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake. Visit our dealership today to take a test drive and see for yourself why this truck is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after vehicles on the road!
Vehicle Features
