2021 Ford F-150

1,654 KM

$174,995

+ tax & licensing
$174,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

SHELBY SUPERSNAKE 775HP/ Crew/ Like-New

2021 Ford F-150

SHELBY SUPERSNAKE 775HP/ Crew/ Like-New

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$174,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9922502
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E59MKE60674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that delivers unmatched power, performance, and style? Look no further than the 2022 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake, now available at our dealership!

 

This stunning truck has been customized by Shelby American to deliver a staggering 775 horsepower, thanks to its 5.0L V8 engine with a Whipple supercharger. With that kind of power, the Shelby Super Snake can go from 0 to 60 in just 3.45 seconds!

 

But it's not just about speed and power. The Shelby Super Snake also features a sleek and aggressive design that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. From its unique grille and custom hood to its bold striping and distinctive badging, this truck is the ultimate expression of style and performance.

 

Inside, the Shelby Super Snake is just as impressive. It features a spacious and luxurious cabin with premium leather seating and all the latest tech features, including a high-end sound system and an advanced infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

 

Don't miss your chance to experience the power and luxury of the 2022 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake. Visit our dealership today to take a test drive and see for yourself why this truck is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after vehicles on the road!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

