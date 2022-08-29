$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2021 Forest River Sabre
2021 Forest River Sabre
301BH
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9154258
- Stock #: 104754
- VIN: 5ZT3SRVB0M6104754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Stock # 104754
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5