2021 GMC Savana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,999 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9215053

9215053 VIN: 1GTW7BF77M1157658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 28,900 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Power Outlet Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.