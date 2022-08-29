Menu
2021 GMC Savana

28,900 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Massey Motors

519-831-1263

2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 155"

2021 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 155"

Location

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

519-831-1263

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9215053
  • VIN: 1GTW7BF77M1157658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 28,900 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

·                     6.6L V8 gas engine

·                     Automatic  transmission

·                     155” Extended wheelbase

·                     Keyless entry

·                     AM/FM/AUX input radio

·                     Steering wheel radio controls

·                     Cruise control

·                     Tilt steering column

·                     Air Conditioning

·                     Power windows

·                     Power locks

·                     Power steering

·                     Backup camera

·                     Chrome bumpers

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 5 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra.

 

Test-drives by appointment only. Call or text 519-831-1263. Trucks, large SUVs and cargo vans as they are kept off-site.

 

Massey Motors

1-395 Michener Rd

Guelph ON, N1K-1E8

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Massey Motors

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

