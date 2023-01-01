2021 GMC Terrain

$28,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10531230

10531230 Stock #: ML310456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Additional Features AWD Park Assist STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Teen Driver Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.