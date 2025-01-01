$26,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD | Elevation Edition | Heated Seats | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | Remote Start and More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,663 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this certified 2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD | Elevation Edition | Heated Seats | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | Remote Start and More!. Its Automatic transmission and 1.5L engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, and Power Drivers Seat.
Vehicle Features
