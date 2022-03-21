Menu
2021 Harley-Davidson Touring

400 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2021 Harley-Davidson Touring

2021 Harley-Davidson Touring

FLTRX Cruiser

2021 Harley-Davidson Touring

FLTRX Cruiser

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8722610
  • Stock #: 609627
  • VIN: 5HD1KHC32MB609627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 400 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

