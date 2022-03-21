$36,995+ tax & licensing
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2021 Harley-Davidson Touring
FLTRX Cruiser
Location
400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8722610
- Stock #: 609627
- VIN: 5HD1KHC32MB609627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 400 KM
Vehicle Features
