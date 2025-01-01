Menu
Look at this certified 2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD | Leather | Dual Sunroof | Navi | Captain Seats | DVD | Carplay & Much More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Honda Pilot comes equipped with these options: Wireless Phone Charger, USB Port, Touch Screen, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Entertainment System, Parking Sensors, Navigation System, and Leather Steering Wheel. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!500+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you dont buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2021 Honda Pilot

52,626 KM

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD | Leather | Dual Sunroof | Navi | Captain Seats | DVD | Carplay & Much More !

2021 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD | Leather | Dual Sunroof | Navi | Captain Seats | DVD | Carplay & Much More !

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,626KM
VIN 5FNYF6H0XMB504457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 52,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD | Leather | Dual Sunroof | Navi | Captain Seats | DVD | Carplay & Much More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Honda Pilot comes equipped with these options: Wireless Phone Charger, USB Port, Touch Screen, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Entertainment System, Parking Sensors, Navigation System, and Leather Steering Wheel. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!500+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Forward collision alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
dvd player
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
LEATHER
20" Alloy Wheels
Touch Screen
USB port
Memory Seat Position
Rear Air Conditioning and Heat
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
AUTO STOP/START

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
