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Check out this certified 2021 Hyundai Kona Trend 2-Tone AWD | Heated Steering + Seats | CarPlay + Android | BSM | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels |. Its Automatic transmission and 1.6 L engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Kona features the following options: USB Port, Touch Screen, Reverse Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, 18 Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, and Tilt Steering Wheel. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2021 Hyundai KONA

75,800 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Hyundai KONA

Trend 2-Tone AWD | Heated Steering + Seats | CarPlay + Android | BSM | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels |

Watch This Vehicle
14146636

2021 Hyundai KONA

Trend 2-Tone AWD | Heated Steering + Seats | CarPlay + Android | BSM | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels |

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K3CA55MU618078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White /Phantom Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2021 Hyundai Kona Trend 2-Tone AWD | Heated Steering + Seats | CarPlay + Android | BSM | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels |. Its Automatic transmission and 1.6 L engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Kona features the following options: USB Port, Touch Screen, Reverse Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, 18" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, and Tilt Steering Wheel. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
5 Passenger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
18" Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Daily Rental
USB port
Aux. Audio Input
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Trend 2-Tone AWD | Heated Steering + Seats | CarPlay + Android | BSM | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels | for sale in Guelph, ON
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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$20,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2021 Hyundai KONA