Look at this certified 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Trend AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | Heated Seats + Steering | Apple CarPlay | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Santa Fe comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Panoramic Roof, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

81,000 KM

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Trend AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | Heated Seats + Steering | Apple CarPlay | and More !

13500752

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Trend AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | Heated Seats + Steering | Apple CarPlay | and More !

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ9MH315271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Trend AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | Heated Seats + Steering | Apple CarPlay | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Santa Fe comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Panoramic Roof, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Apple Car Play

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe