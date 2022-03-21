2021 Jeep Gladiator

$70,245 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 6 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sting-Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 12,676 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Remote proximity keyless entry Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY STING-GREY Steel Front Bumper AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 240-Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches Requires Subscription Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM MOPAR Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window BODY-COLOUR 2-PIECE FENDER FLARES FORWARD-FACING OFF-ROAD TRAILCAM BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian... COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel REDICAL INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top Black 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 W/ESS -inc: Front 4-Wheel HD ABS Disc Brakes Auxiliary Battery Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/Discriminator Grey EcoDiesel Badge Supplemental Heater 86 Litre (19 -Gallon) Fuel Tank Stop/Start ... GVWR: 2925 KG (6450 LBS) MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic

