$70,245+ tax & licensing
$70,245
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon ECODIESEL! | Leather | Cold Weather | LED Lighting |
Location
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
12,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8951173
- Stock #: 21-982A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Rubicon 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
STING-GREY
Steel Front Bumper
AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 240-Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM
MOPAR Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
BODY-COLOUR 2-PIECE FENDER FLARES
FORWARD-FACING OFF-ROAD TRAILCAM
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
REDICAL INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top Black 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 W/ESS -inc: Front 4-Wheel HD ABS Disc Brakes Auxiliary Battery Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/Discriminator Grey EcoDiesel Badge Supplemental Heater 86 Litre (19 -Gallon) Fuel Tank Stop/Start ...
GVWR: 2925 KG (6450 LBS)
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
