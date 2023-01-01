$42,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 WITH RUBICON WHEELS!
2021 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 WITH RUBICON WHEELS!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash Your Adventure with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited!
Embark on an unparalleled journey with our meticulously maintained 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited, featuring a pristine clean Carfax and boasting just 65,858 kilometers! This rugged beauty is a testament to Jeep's legendary off-road prowess, ensuring you conquer every terrain with confidence.
The Sahara trim brings style and substance together, showcasing its sleek design and robust capabilities. Imagine cruising with the top down or conquering challenging trails – the choice is yours!
With its 3.6L V6 engine and iconic 4x4 capabilities, this Wrangler is ready for any adventure you throw its way. The spacious and comfortable interior ensures a smooth ride, while the technology like touch-screen infotainment unit and reverse camera, keeps you connected and in control.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Visit Royal city fine cars today to experience the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited firsthand. Your next adventure awaits – seize it in style!
*VIEW FULL AD ON ROYALCITYFINECARS.COM*
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Royal City Fine Cars
Royal City Fine Cars
Call Dealer
519-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277