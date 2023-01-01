Menu
Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

65,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash Your Adventure with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited! 

 

Embark on an unparalleled journey with our meticulously maintained 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited, featuring a pristine clean Carfax and boasting just 65,858 kilometers! This rugged beauty is a testament to Jeep's legendary off-road prowess, ensuring you conquer every terrain with confidence.

 

The Sahara trim brings style and substance together, showcasing its sleek design and robust capabilities. Imagine cruising with the top down or conquering challenging trails – the choice is yours!

 

With its 3.6L V6 engine and iconic 4x4 capabilities, this Wrangler is ready for any adventure you throw its way. The spacious and comfortable interior ensures a smooth ride, while the technology like touch-screen infotainment unit and reverse camera, keeps you connected and in control.

 

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Visit Royal city fine cars today to experience the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited firsthand. Your next adventure awaits – seize it in style!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

