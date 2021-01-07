Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Soul

17,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,788

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EX+ Sunroof, Leather Trim, Wireless Charging, LED Headlights, Reverse Camera, 17" Alloys & More

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Soul

EX+ Sunroof, Leather Trim, Wireless Charging, LED Headlights, Reverse Camera, 17" Alloys & More

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 6551173
  2. 6551173
  3. 6551173
  4. 6551173
  5. 6551173
Contact Seller

$22,788

+ taxes & licensing

17,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6551173
  • Stock #: M7754673

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Kia Soul Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Soul delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Charging, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, USB Port, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Parking Sensors.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a reliable Soul today!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. Previous daily rental.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2021 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Leather Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Parking Sensors
Reverse Camera
17" Alloy Wheels
Touch Screen
USB port
Lane Departure Warning
Aux. Audio Input
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2019 Buick Regal Spo...
 47,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Se...
 94,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V LX A...
 70,000 KM
$22,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory