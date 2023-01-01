2021 Kia Stinger

$48,997 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 6 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9605311

9605311 Stock #: 22-836X

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 21,658 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Options Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.