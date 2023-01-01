Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Stinger

21,658 KM

Details Description Features

$48,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,997

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Stinger

2021 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller

$48,997

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
21,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605311
  • Stock #: 22-836X

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2020 Nissan Qashqai SV
 77,728 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Stinger GT ...
 21,658 KM
$48,997 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru ASCENT T...
 103,256 KM
$32,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

Call Dealer

1-866-904-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-904-1973

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory