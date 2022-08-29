2021 Mazda CX-5

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9229531

Stock #: M0132705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features AWD ONE OWNER LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

