2021 Nissan Sentra

$26,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10283718

10283718 Stock #: MY252346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features Parking Sensors STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.