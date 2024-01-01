Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size);>Are you ready to elevate your driving experience to the next level? Introducing the epitome of power, style, and performance the 2021 Ram 2500 Big Horn Sport Big Horn! <br><br><strong>SPECIAL EVENT FINANCING 7.63% - now available for up to 96 months, with $5000 down you can expect bi-weekly payments of $445!!<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1706818576278_26195076405947404 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span><br></p><br><br><p>This stunning beast comes equipped with the highly sought-after Black Appearance Package, setting it apart with its sleek and commanding presence on the road. Coupled with its rugged Toyo Open Country tires, this truck is ready to conquer any terrain with confidence and ease, whether its the bustling city streets or off-road adventures in the great outdoors.</p><br><br><p>Featuring a remarkable 72,000 kms on the odometer, this Ram 2500 Big Horn Sport has been meticulously maintained and boasts a clean Carfax history report, ensuring peace of mind for its future owner. With its powerful engine and exceptional towing capacity, this truck is more than just a means of transportation its a reliable workhorse ready to tackle your toughest jobs with grace and efficiency.</p><br><br><p>Step inside and experience true comfort and luxury with its spacious and meticulously crafted interior, complete with modern amenities and advanced technology to enhance every journey.</p><br><br><p>Dont miss your chance to own this incredible 2021 Ram 2500 Big Horn Sport! Visit our dealership today and take advantage of our exclusive offers and financing options. Hurry, this deal wont last long!</p><br><br><p>Call us now to schedule your test drive and let the adventure begin! </p>

2021 RAM 2500

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 2500

SPORT Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 2500

SPORT Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 10935623
  2. 10935623
  3. 10935623
  4. 10935623
  5. 10935623
  6. 10935623
  7. 10935623
  8. 10935623
  9. 10935623
  10. 10935623
  11. 10935623
  12. 10935623
  13. 10935623
  14. 10935623
  15. 10935623
  16. 10935623
  17. 10935623
  18. 10935623
  19. 10935623
  20. 10935623
Contact Seller

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5DL3MG603588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you ready to elevate your driving experience to the next level? Introducing the epitome of power, style, and performance the 2021 Ram 2500 Big Horn Sport Big Horn! 

SPECIAL EVENT FINANCING 7.63% - now available for up to 96 months, with $5000 down you can expect bi-weekly payments of $445!!



This stunning beast comes equipped with the highly sought-after Black Appearance Package, setting it apart with its sleek and commanding presence on the road. Coupled with its rugged Toyo Open Country tires, this truck is ready to conquer any terrain with confidence and ease, whether it's the bustling city streets or off-road adventures in the great outdoors.



Featuring a remarkable 72,000 km's on the odometer, this Ram 2500 Big Horn Sport has been meticulously maintained and boasts a clean Carfax history report, ensuring peace of mind for its future owner. With its powerful engine and exceptional towing capacity, this truck is more than just a means of transportation it's a reliable workhorse ready to tackle your toughest jobs with grace and efficiency.



Step inside and experience true comfort and luxury with its spacious and meticulously crafted interior, complete with modern amenities and advanced technology to enhance every journey.



Don't miss your chance to own this incredible 2021 Ram 2500 Big Horn Sport! Visit our dealership today and take advantage of our exclusive offers and financing options. Hurry, this deal won't last long!



Call us now to schedule your test drive and let the adventure begin!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
117.3 L Fuel Tank
1465.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tip Start
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed rear window
Chrome Front Bumper
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

GVWR: 4
000 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
535 KGS (10

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4dr G 63 AMG DESIGNO PKG! for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4dr G 63 AMG DESIGNO PKG! 202,342 KM $66,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi A3 4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Progressiv S Line for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Audi A3 4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Progressiv S Line 126,113 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT 6,266 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 2500