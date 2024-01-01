$64,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to elevate your driving experience to the next level? Introducing the epitome of power, style, and performance the 2021 Ram 2500 Big Horn Sport Big Horn!
SPECIAL EVENT FINANCING 7.63% - now available for up to 96 months, with $5000 down you can expect bi-weekly payments of $445!!
This stunning beast comes equipped with the highly sought-after Black Appearance Package, setting it apart with its sleek and commanding presence on the road. Coupled with its rugged Toyo Open Country tires, this truck is ready to conquer any terrain with confidence and ease, whether it's the bustling city streets or off-road adventures in the great outdoors.
Featuring a remarkable 72,000 km's on the odometer, this Ram 2500 Big Horn Sport has been meticulously maintained and boasts a clean Carfax history report, ensuring peace of mind for its future owner. With its powerful engine and exceptional towing capacity, this truck is more than just a means of transportation it's a reliable workhorse ready to tackle your toughest jobs with grace and efficiency.
Step inside and experience true comfort and luxury with its spacious and meticulously crafted interior, complete with modern amenities and advanced technology to enhance every journey.
Don't miss your chance to own this incredible 2021 Ram 2500 Big Horn Sport! Visit our dealership today and take advantage of our exclusive offers and financing options. Hurry, this deal won't last long!
Call us now to schedule your test drive and let the adventure begin!
