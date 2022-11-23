2021 Subaru Forester

$37,998 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9331474

9331474 Stock #: MH456689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features AWD CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.