2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

41,000 KM

$36,488

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Outdoor - Leather, Adaptive Cruise, Front View Camera, Blind Spot + Rear Cross Traffic Alert & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

41,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9229543
  • Stock #: MH251075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Subaru Crosstrek Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Crosstrek boasts a 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel. Front View Camera, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to make this car yours today!800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
am/fm
LEATHER
Blind Spot Monitor
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

