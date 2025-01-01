Menu
Check out this certified 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade | Leather | Nav | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.8 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Prius Prime features the following options: Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
75,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKAMFP8M3164828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M3164828
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade | Leather | Nav | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.8 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Prius Prime features the following options: Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!500+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

