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Check out this certified 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Seat | Radar Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More!. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2021 Toyota RAV4

102,722 KM

Details Description Features

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Seat | Radar Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More!

Watch This Vehicle
14146624

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Seat | Radar Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14146624
  2. 14146624
  3. 14146624
  4. 14146624
Contact Seller

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV4MC146531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Seat | Radar Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More!. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Radar Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-2900

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$30,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2021 Toyota RAV4