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Look at this certified 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Radar Cruise | Power Seat | CarPlay | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2021 Toyota RAV4

69,293 KM

Details Description Features

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Radar Cruise | Power Seat | CarPlay | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14273846

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Radar Cruise | Power Seat | CarPlay | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14273846
  2. 14273846
  3. 14273846
  4. 14273846
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,293KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFVXMW104588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Radar Cruise | Power Seat | CarPlay | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Radar Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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$36,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2021 Toyota RAV4