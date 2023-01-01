Menu
2021 Volkswagen Golf

43,762 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2021 Volkswagen Golf

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline 5-door Manual

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline 5-door Manual

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044051
  • Stock #: 4312
  • VIN: 3VWW57AU1MM015838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights? Look no further! We have a remarkable offer that will leave you exhilarated – the 2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline Manual with an impeccable history and only 43,000kms on the odometer! Don't miss out!

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline Manual seamlessly blends style and substance. Its timeless design will turn heads wherever you go, while its nimble handling and responsive manual transmission will add a touch of excitement to your daily commute. Experience the perfect balance between comfort and performance with the Golf Comfortline.

This Golf comes with a clean Carfax report, assuring you of its clean track record. Drive with confidence, knowing that you're getting a top-notch vehicle that will not let you down.

Step inside the spacious and refined interior of the Golf Comfortline, where premium materials and advanced technology await you. Enjoy the convenience of the multifunction steering wheel, the comfort of the heated front seats, reverse camera and the modern infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Every drive will be an absolute pleasure!

Drive home in style with the 2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline Manual!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

