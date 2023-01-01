$27,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door Manual
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10044051
- Stock #: 4312
- VIN: 3VWW57AU1MM015838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights? Look no further! We have a remarkable offer that will leave you exhilarated – the 2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline Manual with an impeccable history and only 43,000kms on the odometer! Don't miss out!
The 2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline Manual seamlessly blends style and substance. Its timeless design will turn heads wherever you go, while its nimble handling and responsive manual transmission will add a touch of excitement to your daily commute. Experience the perfect balance between comfort and performance with the Golf Comfortline.
This Golf comes with a clean Carfax report, assuring you of its clean track record. Drive with confidence, knowing that you're getting a top-notch vehicle that will not let you down.
Step inside the spacious and refined interior of the Golf Comfortline, where premium materials and advanced technology await you. Enjoy the convenience of the multifunction steering wheel, the comfort of the heated front seats, reverse camera and the modern infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Every drive will be an absolute pleasure!
Drive home in style with the 2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline Manual!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
