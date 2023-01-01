$40,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Preferred w/ ST Package AWD - Pano Sunroof, Wireless CarPlay+Android, Heated Seats & Much More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
- Listing ID: 10360659
- Stock #: ND126037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Buick Envision Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Buick Envision boasts a 2.0L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, ST Package, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Buick Envision!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.
Vehicle Features
