2022 Cadillac CT5-V

385 KM

$154,995

+ tax & licensing
$154,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2022 Cadillac CT5-V

2022 Cadillac CT5-V

Blackwing 670HP/ 1/1 IN CANADA/ CARBON SEATS

2022 Cadillac CT5-V

Blackwing 670HP/ 1/1 IN CANADA/ CARBON SEATS

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$154,995

+ taxes & licensing

385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1G6D25R67N0860164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 385 KM

Vehicle Description

BLACKWING 670HP/660TQ, 1/1 IN CANADA, 1/250 IN THE WORLD, 6-SPEED MANUAL! Royal City Fine Cars is thrilled to present this truly one of a kind Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The Blackwing represents Cadillacs Swan Song and send off to V8 Motors, they went all out in developing the CT5-V Blackwing . Cadillac went all out for their Swan Song send off to V8 powered cars, the Blackwing represents peak American performance and elegance. Under the hood of the Blackwing is the familiar 6.2L LT4 Supercharged V8 found in the C7 Corvette Z06 but is now producing 670HP/660TQ and is connected to a legendary 6-Speed Manual Tremec Transmission. The Blackwing was engineered to be a drivers car and offer a classic, raw experience while still offering signature Cadillac Luxury and build quality.

 

Options and Features Include: Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats, Brembo Brakes, Alcantara Racing Wheel, Alcantara Headliner, Alcantara Interior Trim, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Wireless Charging, Heads-up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, AKG Premium Sound System, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning, Panoramic Roof, Performance/ Track Timer, Launch Control, Active Suspension, Alloy Wheels, and much more!

 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

