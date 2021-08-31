2022 Cadillac CT5-V

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
BLACKWING 670HP/660TQ, 1/1 IN CANADA, 1/250 IN THE WORLD, 6-SPEED MANUAL! Royal City Fine Cars is thrilled to present this truly one of a kind Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The Blackwing represents Cadillacs Swan Song and send off to V8 Motors, they went all out in developing the CT5-V Blackwing . Cadillac went all out for their Swan Song send off to V8 powered cars, the Blackwing represents peak American performance and elegance. Under the hood of the Blackwing is the familiar 6.2L LT4 Supercharged V8 found in the C7 Corvette Z06 but is now producing 670HP/660TQ and is connected to a legendary 6-Speed Manual Tremec Transmission. The Blackwing was engineered to be a drivers car and offer a classic, raw experience while still offering signature Cadillac Luxury and build quality.
Options and Features Include: Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats, Brembo Brakes, Alcantara Racing Wheel, Alcantara Headliner, Alcantara Interior Trim, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Wireless Charging, Heads-up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, AKG Premium Sound System, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning, Panoramic Roof, Performance/ Track Timer, Launch Control, Active Suspension, Alloy Wheels, and much more!
