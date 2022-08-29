Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Cadillac Escalade

9,000 KM

Details Description Features

$149,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$149,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Cadillac Escalade

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum 600D 4WD/ Super Cruise/ NightVision

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum 600D 4WD/ Super Cruise/ NightVision

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$149,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9180739
  • VIN: 1GYS4GKT2NR258661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Full Semi-Aniline Leather Seats with Mondrian Quilting With Natural Figured Ash wood trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT PLATINUM DIESEL, SUPER CRUISE, NIGHT VISION, REAR TV'S, ONYX PACKAGE. Royal City Fine Cars prescents to you one of the most iconic luxury SUV's ever made, the 2022 Cadillac Esclade. This Escalde is packed full of the latest technology available and is beautifully specced with virtually ever single option available in this model year. This Escalade Features the new 3.0L Duramax Diesel Motor allowing for excellent fuel efficiency for its segment, and a high torque output. 

Options and Features: AKG Studio 36-Speaker Sound,  16-way adjustable seats wtih 4 way massage function, SuperCruise Cruise Control, Navigation, Wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 22" 12-Spoke Gloss Black finish alloy wheels, Front and rear soft-close doors, Illuminating sill plates, Air Ride Adaptive suspension, 10-speed automatic transmission, Dual independent rear seat-mounted 12.6" diagonal color-touch LCD HD screens, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Heads-up display, remote start, wireless phone charging,  HD Surround Vision, and much more.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 248,680 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Terrain AWD...
 12,848 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2022 Lexus LC LC 500...
 5,240 KM
$129,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory