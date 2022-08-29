$149,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac Escalade
Sport Platinum 600D 4WD/ Super Cruise/ NightVision
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9180739
- VIN: 1GYS4GKT2NR258661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black Full Semi-Aniline Leather Seats with Mondrian Quilting With Natural Figured Ash wood trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 9,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT PLATINUM DIESEL, SUPER CRUISE, NIGHT VISION, REAR TV'S, ONYX PACKAGE. Royal City Fine Cars prescents to you one of the most iconic luxury SUV's ever made, the 2022 Cadillac Esclade. This Escalde is packed full of the latest technology available and is beautifully specced with virtually ever single option available in this model year. This Escalade Features the new 3.0L Duramax Diesel Motor allowing for excellent fuel efficiency for its segment, and a high torque output.
Options and Features: AKG Studio 36-Speaker Sound, 16-way adjustable seats wtih 4 way massage function, SuperCruise Cruise Control, Navigation, Wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 22" 12-Spoke Gloss Black finish alloy wheels, Front and rear soft-close doors, Illuminating sill plates, Air Ride Adaptive suspension, 10-speed automatic transmission, Dual independent rear seat-mounted 12.6" diagonal color-touch LCD HD screens, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Heads-up display, remote start, wireless phone charging, HD Surround Vision, and much more.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
