2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Tandem Axle

2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Tandem Axle

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Cargo
  Stock # 5779a
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2022 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x16 cargo trailer

 

Includes:

- 6'6 height
- 35k Dropped Axles
- Bar Lock on man door
- Rear Ramp Door

- Translucent Roof
- E- track

 

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer