2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier - Leather, Cooled Seats, Forward Collision Warning, Wireless CarPlay+Android & Much More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
- Listing ID: 10184565
- Stock #: N4115775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Chevrolet Bolt EUV Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Bolt EUV boasts a sturdy engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Charging Pad, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a dependable Bolt EUV today!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.
