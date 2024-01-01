$119,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Jayco Greyhawk 27U
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Jayco Greyhawk 27U
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 13,789 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash Your Adventurous Spirit with the 2022 Jayco Greyhawk 27U!
Embark on the ultimate journey with our pristine 2022 Jayco Greyhawk 27U, a luxurious Class C motorhome that's ready to elevate your travel experience. With only 13,000 kilometers on the odometer and a spotless Carfax report, this beauty is a testament to its impeccable condition and the care it has received.
Options include: double slide-outs, generator, A/C and heating unit, solar panel, full bath, kitchen and bedroom.
Key Features:
Spacious Interior: The Jayco Greyhawk 27U is designed for comfort and convenience. Step inside to discover a spacious living area, fully equipped kitchen, and cozy sleeping quarters. Enjoy the freedom to move and stretch without compromising on the luxury of home.
**Powerful Performance:** The Greyhawk is built for the open road, featuring a robust engine and smooth handling. Whether you're navigating city streets or conquering scenic highways, this motorhome ensures a powerful and reliable performance.
**Adventure-Ready:** Take your travels off the beaten path with confidence. The 27U model is equipped with all the amenities you need, from a fully functional bathroom to a well-appointed kitchen. Enjoy the freedom to explore, knowing that your home-on-wheels is ready for any adventure.
**Meticulously Maintained:** Our 2022 Jayco Greyhawk 27U has been meticulously maintained and cared for, evident in its low mileage and clean Carfax history. This motorhome is a testament to quality and reliability
Don't Miss Out!
Seize the opportunity to own the 2022 Jayco Greyhawk 27U and make every journey an unforgettable adventure. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and explore the world of possibilities that await you on the open road!
