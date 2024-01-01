2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Menu
<p>Unleash Your Adventurous Spirit with the 2022 Jayco Greyhawk 27U! </p><br><br><p>Embark on the ultimate journey with our pristine 2022 Jayco Greyhawk 27U, a luxurious Class C motorhome thats ready to elevate your travel experience. With only 13,000 kilometers on the odometer and a spotless Carfax report, this beauty is a testament to its impeccable condition and the care it has received.</p><p>Options include: double slide-outs, generator, A/C and heating unit, solar panel, full bath, kitchen and bedroom. </p><br><br><p>Key Features:</p><br><br><p> Spacious Interior: The Jayco Greyhawk 27U is designed for comfort and convenience. Step inside to discover a spacious living area, fully equipped kitchen, and cozy sleeping quarters. Enjoy the freedom to move and stretch without compromising on the luxury of home.</p><br><br><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1704750564274_8004606567415045 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>**Powerful Performance:** The Greyhawk is built for the open road, featuring a robust engine and smooth handling. Whether youre navigating city streets or conquering scenic highways, this motorhome ensures a powerful and reliable performance.</p><br><p> **Adventure-Ready:** Take your travels off the beaten path with confidence. The 27U model is equipped with all the amenities you need, from a fully functional bathroom to a well-appointed kitchen. Enjoy the freedom to explore, knowing that your home-on-wheels is ready for any adventure.</p><br><p>**Meticulously Maintained:** Our 2022 Jayco Greyhawk 27U has been meticulously maintained and cared for, evident in its low mileage and clean Carfax history. This motorhome is a testament to quality and reliability</p><br><br><p>Dont Miss Out!</p><br><br><p>Seize the opportunity to own the 2022 Jayco Greyhawk 27U and make every journey an unforgettable adventure. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and explore the world of possibilities that await you on the open road!</p>

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

13,789 KM

$119,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Jayco Greyhawk 27U

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Jayco Greyhawk 27U

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$119,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,789KM
Used
VIN 1fdxe4fn5ndc02550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 13,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
4.56 Axle Ratio
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
208.2 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
HD 210 Amp Alternator
4073.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps

Interior

glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front Cupholder
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front vinyl headliner
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual 1st Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Regular Dome Lighting
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Cover Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Appearance
Fleet Telematics Modem Tracker System
FordPass Connect 4G Selective Service Internet Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
GVWR: 6
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Hill Hold Control
577 kgs (14
Engine: 7.3L V8 Premium-Rated
500 lbs) Payload Package
Wheels: 16 x 6 White Painted Steel

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

$119,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway