2022 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van

12,369 KM

Details Description Features

$69,988

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

T-350 148" MED RF Electric! Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Air Cond, Bluetooth & Much More!

Location

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

12,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9718684
  • Stock #: NKA51222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ford E-Transit Cargo Van delivers a 0.0 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth.*This Ford E-Transit Cargo Van Comes Equipped with These Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ford E-Transit Cargo Van delivers a 0.0 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE: ELECTRIC MOTOR (STD).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

