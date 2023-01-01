2022 Ford MAVERICK

$39,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10399608

10399608 Stock #: NRA13541

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Convenience Tow Package Additional Features AWD STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.