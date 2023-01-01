Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Genesis GV70

52,272 KM

Details Features

$61,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Genesis GV70

2022 Genesis GV70

3.5T Sport PRESTIGE AWD/ LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Genesis GV70

3.5T Sport PRESTIGE AWD/ LOADED

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 1697475382
  2. 1697475397
  3. 1697475413
  4. 1697475427
  5. 1697475437
  6. 1697475447
  7. 1697475461
  8. 1697475472
  9. 1697475483
  10. 1697475495
  11. 1697475504
  12. 1697475516
  13. 1697475527
  14. 1697475538
  15. 1697475552
  16. 1697475563
  17. 1697475576
  18. 1697475588
  19. 1697475600
  20. 1697475619
  21. 1697475632
  22. 1697475644
  23. 1697475656
  24. 1697475667
  25. 1697475677
  26. 1697475685
  27. 1697475698
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,272KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10548291
  • VIN: KMUMCDTC6NU013564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,272 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2022 Genesis GV70 3....
 52,272 KM
$61,995 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Disc...
 88,445 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60 A...
 170,807 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory