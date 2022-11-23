$44,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Accord
Hybrid Sedan - Sunroof, Power+Heated Seats, HondaSensing Tech, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start & More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
$44,998
- Listing ID: 9331471
- Stock #: NA800175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Accord Hybrid delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, HondaSensing Tech, Apple Car Play. Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clean Carfax.
Vehicle Features
