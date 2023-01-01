2022 Honda Civic

$30,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10399623

10399623 Stock #: NH115368

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Adaptive Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features ONE OWNER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.